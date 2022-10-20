Resident Evil 4 Remake gameplay trailer reimagines a classic horror scene in terrifying new detail

A new Resident Evil 4 Remake gameplay trailer reimagines one of the scariest, most intense scenes in the franchise, and just as you'd hope, it looks even more nerve-shattering.

The remake's new gameplay trailer debuted during today's Resident Evil showcase, putting players back into the perspective of Leon Kennedy as he's surrounded by murderous villagers and stalked by a very large Ganado wielding a chainsaw. The level of detail in the characters and environments, not to mention various gameplay and cinematic refinements, add a realism to the scene that doubles the intensity. Check it out for yourself:

I distinctly remember this scene nearly breaking my determination to continue the game due to the intensity and the claustrophobic feeling of not knowing where to turn. Watching the same scene play out in the new(ish) RE Engine gave me a palpable sense of anxiety, and I absolutely can't wait for the remake to palpitate the heck out of my heart once more.

Later on in the showcase, Capcom showed off a bit more footage of returning characters like Ada Wong, Ashley Graham, and Ramon Salazar. Plus, the presentation confirmed that the remake will see the return of the classic Resident Evil Tetris-style inventory system.

Resident Evil 4 Remake launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 24, 2023. If you get the PS4 version, you'll be able to upgrade to the PS5 version free of charge, Capcom has confirmed. In addition to the physical and digital standard edition, there will be a deluxe edition with extra goodies, and a physical-only collector's edition with all the bells and whistles.

