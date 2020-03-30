Sims 4 player recreates the Up balloon house and heartbreaking opening sequence

The house and opening scene from the emotional rollercoaster that is Pixar's Up has been recreated in The Sims 4 , and you can see the whole thing being built in stop motion should you fancy a good cry.

SimplySimmer19 shared their creation to Reddit , where it was 100% upvoted and showered with praise from fans of the 2009 animated film. It is indeed a work of art, with a Sims-ified version of that unforgettable opening scene that's almost as heartbreaking in its own way. Aside, the whole house is impressively-detailed and accurate to the source - even the minor dimensional differences are hard to spot.

Much like the heartbreaking opening sequence from the movie, the speed build video shows a relationship in time, from its blissful youth through the paralyzing tragedy of infertility and eventual passing of Ellie. Where in the movie, Carl says goodbye to his wife in a hospital room, the Sims 4 version has her fade away as the graying couple sits together for their last meal.

Once you've had the time to dab your totally not-crying eyes, you should check out the rest of SimplySimmer's stop-motion work . There's Rick and Morty's house, the Bob's Burgers restaurant, and Dunder Mifflin from The Office, each boasting an incredible level of detail.

While clearly The Sims 4 is still alive and well, earlier this year we got our first hint at what we can expect from a sequel. EA CEO Andrew Wilson suggested in an investor call that The Sims 5 could finally bring multiplayer elements like "social interactions and competition" to what's historically been a single-player experience.