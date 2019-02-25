Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies and games (Feb 25-Mar 3)

1. Will Fortnite be the one to make your pirating adventures come true?

It might feel like season 7 has just started, but Fortnite season 8 is starting this week, and if the above image from the official Twitter account is anything to go by, we're looking at a pirate theme for the next season. The tweet came with the following text, so if it's not pirate themed I'll eat my tricorn:

"'X' Marks The Spot

Treasure abound

Loot that has been lost

Can always be found.

4 days to Season 8."

It's interesting that the theme comes after the wavering success of Sea of Thieves, Rare's pirate-themed MMO, which failed to keep its promise of a rich, story-threading world of sunken treasure and walking the plank japes. I wonder if Fortnite can fill that particular gaming void? Sam Loveridge

What: Fortnite season 8

When: February 28

Where: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android

2. Greta takes stranger danger and turns it into a thrill ride

It seems a simple enough act of kindness, returning a handbag, but that's the start of a modern day nightmare for Frances McCullen (Chloë Grace Moretz) when it turns out its owner Greta Hideg (Isabelle Huppert) might be more dangerous than she first seems. The film got plenty of buzz on the festival circuit and the trailer promises plenty of tension, and the cast alone is enough to make it worth the ticket and over-priced popcorn. Just watch that trailer and tell me I'm wrong. Rachel Weber

What: Greta

When: March 1

Where: Movie theaters

3. Negan is brain-bashing his opponents for Tekken 7's most violent crossover

Tekken 7 is rounding out its Season 2 lineup of DLC fighters with returning veteran Julia and one hell of a guest character: The Walking Dead's Negan, who might very well be the most brutal fighter in series history. If you think Bryan Fury is vicious, just wait until you see the spitting image of actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan bashing an unarmed fighter with his barb-wire-wrapped baseball bat Lucille. He even swears like a sailor in-game just like in the show, which feels so radically different in tone compared to the rest of Tekken's lineup. Negan as a Mortal Kombat 11 guest would be one thing, but seeing him stab a downed enemy in the head with a dagger seems awfully lethal for the King of Iron Fist Tournament. You can snag Julia and Negan for $6/£5 apiece, or spend $30/£25 for the whole Season 2 pass which also includes Anna, Lei, Marduk, and Armor King. Lucas Sullivan

What: Tekken 7 Season 2 DLC characters

Where: PS4, Xbox One, PC

When: February 28

4. The Elder Scrolls Online somehow just got even bigger

Get your fireproof britches ready, because Elder Scrolls Online's Season of the Dragon starts on February 25 with the first chunk of DLC, Wrathstone. It includes two new dungeons, Frostvault and the Depths of Malatar, and should start setting the scene for the events of Elseweyr - the next ESO chapter - in June. As always you can expect a healthy haul of new gear to go along with the adventuring, and some new characters like Redguard scholar and archeologist Tharayya. For the first time, Elder Scrolls Online is promising a whole year of new content and updates, mirroring the offerings of games like Fortnite to keep players within Nirn rather than wandering off... well, Elseweyr. Rachel Weber

What: Elder Scrolls Online: Wrathstone DLC

When: February 25 (and March 12 on consoles)

Where: PC

5. Serenity is finally coming to the UK and you NEED to watch it because it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before

How to tell you to watch Serenity without actually spoiling why you should watch Serenity? That’s the problem I’m facing right now. On the surface, Serenity is a pretty straightforward paint-by-numbers thriller about a man (Matthew McConaughey) who gets manipulated by his ex (Anne Hathaway) into killing her abusive husband (Jason Clarke). In the nicest possible way, it looked good but not exactly groundbreaking. And then it came out in the US (over a month ago!) and people started talking about the unbelievable ending. Suffice to say it’s pretty… unusual. Now that the upcoming movie is coming to the UK, it’s time for a whole new group of film fans to watch it and be left shocked by the sheer batshit craziness of it all. Seriously, just got and watch Serenity when it hits UK cinemas this week, or, if you can’t make it to the cinema, read all about its unbelievable ending in the link below. You won’t regret it... Lauren O’Callaghan

What: Serenity

Where: Cinema

When: March 1, 2019

