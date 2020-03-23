Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (March 23 - 29)

1. Half-Life: Alyx is the reason you need to invest in VR

There have been some amazing VR experiences over the last few years, but this prequel to Half-Life 2 feels like an evolution for the medium. It's created by Valve, pioneers in the VR space, and it shows. It's the kind of experience that makes you want to spew cliches, but the feeling of really being in City 17, surrounded by strange Combine structures and weird alien flora, is what the word immersive was made for. The shooting is satisfying and punchy, even when you're fumbling to reload your gun as a headcrab zombie approaches, and playing with glove versions of the classic Gravity Gun is as fun as it sounds. It's a must play for series fans, and Valve has made sure it'll play on every level of VR system.

What: Half-Life: Alyx

Where: Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest (with PC cable) and Windows Mixed Reality

When: March 23

2. Ghost Recon Breakpoint gets a long-awaited revamp along with new DLC

The most complex update for Ghost Recon Breakpoint is around the corner, and it's bringing with it the highly anticipated Immersive mode and the second chapter of DLC. Ubisoft is calling the massive revamp ''The Ghost Experience', as it removes gear score and tiered loot, and starts the game with three modes: Regular, Immersive, and Custom. The 'Experience' also splits difficulty settings up into two categories: Enemies and Tactical. Tactical is a brand new setting that will change the realism of your experience including your weapon slots and bandage quality. Last, but not least, we're getting the Deep State DLC which adds the Engineer class and its Defensive and Ammo Supply Drones.

What: Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Deep State DLC

Where: Xbox One, PS4, PC

When: March 24

3. Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock sets wedding bells ringing for Gearbox's looter shooter

Regardless of whether Borderlands 3's second piece of paid story DLC is good or not, it surely has to take the cake for the wordiest title of any game expansion - did we really need two subheads? In any case, the latest addition to the Border-verse takes Vault Hunters to the untamed ice planet of Xylourgos to celebrate the matrimony of everyone's favorite NPC couple. Former playable vault hunter Gaige is also making her debut to Borderlands 3 for this next chapter in Gearbox's season pass of post-launch content, while you can be sure to expect plenty more looting and shooting from this lootiest of shooters. It's bound to be a wedding for the ages.

What: Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles:

Where: PC, Xbox One, PS4

When: March 26

4. Venture back into the Oldest House with Control: The Foundation DLC

In the first of two major expansions for last year's Golden Joystick Critics' Choice Award winner, Control: The Foundation sees Jesse venturing further into the Oldest House in search of Helen Marshall. The FBCs head of operations was mysteriously absent at the end of the main game, leading us to wonder where exactly she dashed off to. The trailer is narrated by Marshall herself as she explains that despite Trench being dead, "orders are orders — even if they come from a dead man." Utilize the brand new Shield Rush ability and track down Marshall in this highly anticipated expansion for one of 2019's most beloved games.

What: Control: The Foundation

Where: PC, Xbox One, PS4

When: March 26

5. Lost Words: Beyond the Page brings its enchanting watercolor world to Stadia

The gorgeous storybook style and interesting premise of Lost Words: Beyond the Page instantly makes it an indie game to watch out for. Lost Words story plays out on the pages of a young girl's diary, and you journey through her mind by walking on her words and using them to solve a range of different puzzles. As you navigate your way through what promises to be an emotionally moving adventure written by Rhianna Pratchett, you'll also be able to make decisions that shape the narrative. The beautiful 2D watercolor world of Estoria looks set to bring a delightful helping of story-driven puzzle goodness to Stadia ahead of its release on other platforms next year.

What: Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Where: Stadia

When: March 27

