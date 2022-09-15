Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell to star in new Butch and Sundance TV series from Russo Brothers

Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell have been cast in a new reimagining of the 1969 film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Joe and Anthony Russo will executive-produce the untitled Amazon series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the show will take place "in an alternate America akin to Apple's For All Mankind and Amazon's Man in the High Castle." Page will play Butch Cassidy while Powell will play his partner Harry Longabaugh aka the Sundance Kid.

Butch Cassidy was an American outlaw whose criminal career lasted from 1889-1895, who eventually ended up fleeing America with the Sundance Kid in 1905. Though they were thought to have been killed in a shootout with the Bolivian Army, their cause of death continues to remain unknown. The pair's life has been dramatized in many TV shows and movies, most notably 1969's Oscar-winning Western flick Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid which saw Paul Newman and Robert Redford play the respective titular outlaws.

The Russo Brothers are currently directing Citadel, a spy thriller series from Amazon Prime that stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. The show wrapped filming in 2021, but has since been subjected to a series of reshoots (opens in new tab).

Page is best known for his portrayal of Simon Basset in Netflix's Regency-era romance series Bridgerton, and will go on to play Xenk in 2023's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Powell had his breakthrough role on Fox's Scream Queens before recently staring as Jake "Hangman" Seresin in Top Gun: Maverick.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.