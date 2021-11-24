Red Notice is Netflix's second most-watched movie ever – and on its way to number one

Red Notice may only have released on Netflix earlier this month, but it's already the streamer's second most-watched movie ever and it's closing in on the top spot.

The movie, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, has racked up 277.9 million hours streamed in its first 17 days of release based on Netflix's new metric for measuring popularity on its new top 10 site .

Red Notice sees crime prevention organization Interpol issue a global alert (AKA a Red Notice) to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. It's got an all-star cast, with Reynolds and Gadot playing rival criminals, while Johnson plays the FBI's top profiler, and the three cross paths during a daring heist.

The movie was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who’s best known for comedies like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and We’re The Millers . It's the most expensive movie the streamer has ever produced, with an estimated budget of around $200 million.

Bird Box, the post-apocalyptic thriller starring Sandra Bullock, is currently in the number one spot – the movie had 282 million hours streamed within its first 28 days of release. Released in 2018, it follows a mother trying to protect herself and her kids from an unknown entity that causes those who look at it to die by suicide.

The other movies in Netflix's top 10 include the Chris Hemsworth-led actioner Extraction (231.3 million hours watched), Martin Scorsese's The Irishman (214.6 million hours), and the Michael Bay-directed 6 Underground (205.5 million hours).