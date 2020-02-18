Red hot Samsung Galaxy S10 sale saves you $150 and includes free AKG headphones worth $180

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S20 has been announced, the inevitable Samsung Galaxy S10 sale has begun. Hey, we're not complaining; you can currently pick up the standard S10, S10 Plus, or S10e for a whole lot less at Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon right now. Each model has had a discount of at least $150, saving you a tidy sum on what you could argue is the best gaming phone for Android users. However, Amazon's throwing in free AKG N700NC headphones worth $180 as well.

In terms of hard numbers, the best offer in the Samsung Galaxy S10 sale would have to be for the S10e on Amazon - an unlocked version of the phone is sitting pretty at $599.99 instead of $750, and it has the noise-canceling AKG headphones as well (though you can always get the phone by itself if you prefer for $599.99 at Walmart). That's a bargain for the smallest S10 model, especially because it's almost identical to its bigger brother except for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a bezel around the screen. Hurry though, as there are only two colors available - Blue and Black - and the latter is almost sold out.

If you'd prefer to go for the flagship model, a 128GB unlocked S10 that's activated today can be snapped up for $699.99 from Best Buy . It's available in a range of colors. Alternatively, Amazon is throwing in AKG headphones with the S10 for a slightly higher $749.99.

You can see the full range of discounts below.

Samsung Galaxy S10 sale

More Samsung Galaxy S10 deals:

Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy