Red Dead Redemption John Marston voice actor "would love" a remake to happen

Rob Wiethoff has said they'd "love an opportunity to work with [Rockstar] again"

The actor behind Red Dead Redemption's John Marston has weighed in on the remake rumors, revealing that they "would love" to work with Rockstar again.

In an interview on the Dan Allen Gaming (opens in new tab) YouTube channel, Rob Wiethoff - who helped bring John Marston to life in both Red Dead Redemption games - addressed the rumors surrounding a potential remake of the first game. When asked whether the actor thought a remake would ever happen, Wiethoff responded: "I would love for it to happen," before explaining that this doesn't mean that they know if there is one in the works. 

"I would love an opportunity to work with [Rockstar Games] again, whether it be remastering something or something totally different," Wiethoff continues, "I can't really say enough good things about Rockstar. If they do that, great, that would be awesome." In case you didn't know, it was previously reported that Rockstar had recently canned GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters. Not only this, but it is also thought that Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 have also been shelved.

Following on from this discussion, Wiethoff then turned to the recent goings on in the Red Dead Online community. "I don't like that people aren't getting what they want," Wiethoff explains when touching upon the recent funeral events being held in Red Dead Online after Rockstar announced that it will no longer be releasing major events for the game.

"I guess the other way you've got to look at it is that whatever it is Rockstar is doing, and you know that they're doing something huge - as they always do - whatever that is, you're going to fall in love with that too," the actor reassures fans. "You've just gotta be patient [..] let them do what they do," Wiethoff adds. 

