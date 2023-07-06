Red Dead Redemption fans get remaster hopes up again after revisiting Take-Two's latest financial report

Red Dead Redemption fans are getting their hopes up for a remaster once again after revisiting Take-Two's financial report from earlier this year.

It probably won't come as too much of a surprise to hear that Red Dead Redemption fans want a remaster. There have been several hints over the years that one could be in development at Rockstar, with the latest being a mysterious new rating in South Korea . However, nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar or parent company Take-Two just yet.

This hasn't stopped fans from being optimistic, though, as demonstrated over on Reddit. One user shares a quote from Take-Two's Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call (via Twitter user @videotechx ), which reveals the company has plans to "launch two new iterations of previously-released titles, and three independent titles" before the next fiscal year, so between now and March 2024. Fans have immediately assumed that this could be the Red Dead Redemption remaster and a GTA 4 remaster, but I wouldn't be so sure.

Firstly, it's important to remember that Rockstar isn't the only developer Take-Two has under its belt. Alongside the Red Dead Redemption and GTA studio, there's also 2K (best known for Borderlands), Zynga, and Private Division. So although Take-Two says it plans to re-release two new iterations of games it's previously released, that doesn't necessarily mean that they belong to Rockstar, unfortunately.

Not to rain on everyone's parade even more, but last year it was reported that Rockstar had canned GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters - although it never even announced them in the first place. It would be great to find out that the projects weren't scrapped after all and that the two games Take-Two is talking about are Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4 remasters, but for now, we should take this with a grain of salt and try not to get our hopes up too high.

One game we definitely know is on the way though is GTA 6.