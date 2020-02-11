Red Dead Redemption 2 looks like an adorable model train set in this clever video

The world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is even more captivating when it looks like a little Western model set that somebody built in their den.

A new video from YouTube user Red Dead Online Guides shows what the game looks like with a tilt-shift emulating effect applied. While tilt-shift photography can be used in all kinds of creative compositions, it's most commonly associated with an effect that makes big objects look small: the combination of sharp focus on the subject with significant blurring elsewhere make otherwise normal photos look like macro pictures of tiny subjects.

Applied to Red Dead Redemption 2, it makes Rockstar's painstaking recreation of the old West's dying days look like a model kit - albeit an extremely detailed one with a dizzying number of moving parts. This video shows scenes from all over the country and cities of Red Dead Redemption 2, from St. Denis to Strawberry to parts beyond, but they all look like they'd fit in just fine with the opening for Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Except for the hanging scene, I guess. The kids would probably find that upsetting.

According to the creator, the entire tilt-shift effect was achieved with a mod to get the right camera angle and zoom, then the depth of field, color saturation, and framerate tweaks were all done in Adobe Premiere.

These are the kind of wholesome tweaks to the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 that everybody can get behind. Not like those nefarious necromantic hackers who are summoning skeletons to pummel unsuspecting Red Dead Online players .