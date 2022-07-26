Red Dead Redemption 2 gets a new single-player experience, thanks to modders

Modders are breathing new life into Red Dead Redemption 2's single-player experience.

Rockstar recently announced that it's killing "major themed content updates" for Red Dead Online as it shifts focus to the long-awaited sixth entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. In light of this news, fans gathered for an in-game funeral, and even actor Roger Clark, the voice of Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan, paid his respects on Twitter, saying, "I know this community will never die."

Rockstar might be done with the game, but modders continue to offer new and exciting ways to experience Rockstar's Wild West. One of the most ambitious of these is Life of Crime (opens in new tab). From creator CruelMasterMC, this mod adds a whole new single-player experience to Red Dead Redemption 2.

Once installed, it allows you to create your own custom character, either male or female, and offers all new heists as well as your very own skill tree. "The whole point of the mod is to play as a completely NEW character," explains CruelMasterMC. "NOT to play as Arthur or John."

The story starts with your bespoke character busting out of the maximum security prison Siska Penitentiary. When free, you meet up with your contact, who'll get you started on your life of crime. "While you play on in the game, you can earn all of the weapons by buying them from a gunsmith or finding them anywhere on the map, and earn more money from doing missions," says the modder.

In terms of new gameplay, there's currently a train and manor heist to play through, and CruelMasterMC seemingly has plans to provide regular content updates, including additional heists and bounty hunting. The Life of Crime mod is available to download now via nexusmods (opens in new tab).

A remaster of the first Red Dead Redemption was reportedly in the works alongside Grand Theft Auto 4, but Rockstar is said to have canned both. It's claimed the frosty reception given to the GTA trilogy remaster could be behind Rockstar's change of heart.

