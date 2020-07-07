Red Dead Redemption 2 deleted scenes revealed by the voices of Arthur Morgan and Dutch

Red Dead Redemption 2 was originally going to have a ginormous train chase sequence, but Rockstar had to cut it out for the final game, according to a new interview with the voices of Arthur Morgan and Dutch van der Linde.

Speaking to GameSpot, actor Roger Clark (who played Morgan) revealed that the 2018 open world western contained a sequence where the Van Der Linde Gang "take out some Boston bounty hunters on a train."

"We spent a lot of time on that," says Byron Davis (a.k.a. Dutch). "That was going to be ... oh, I hate that that got cut. It got cut because I guess they couldn't get it up to snuff. I do my best not to want what I don't have. I don't know that I need another mission with Arthur and Dutch."

"That's the thing--you've got to be willing to kill your babies. You can't put everything in," agreed Clark, suggesting that the scene, while valuable on its own merit, probably wouldn't have done anything for driving the pace and flow of Red Dead Redemption 2's already epic story. Still, it's hard not to imagine what a train shoot-out like that could have looked like, even if it clearly didn't impact the game's overall flow.

If you still haven't got around to playing Red Dead Redemption 2 (and you absolutely should), the sequel is currently headlining the list of best Xbox Game Pass games right now.

