Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon sets theatrical release date ahead of Netflix debut

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is headed to theaters for a limited time ahead of its Netflix debut.

Per Snyder himself, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is set to hit theaters on December 15 in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and London – and will be screened in 70mm. Tickets can be purchased starting on November 15.

Though Netflix has rated the film PG-13, the BBFC (British Board of Film Classification) has given Rebel Moon a 15 rating (the equivalent of an R in the US) for "strong violence" and "sexual threat." Part One has a runtime of 2 hours and 14 minutes – putting the director's cut at around 3 hours total.

The film follows a young woman (Sofia Boutella) with a mysterious past who must build an army to fight back against the tyrannical forces who are threatening her home and community. Snyder directs from a screenplay penned by himself, Kurt Johnstad, and Shay Hatten.

The cast includes Charlie Hunnam, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Michiel Huisman, Staz Nair, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, and Anthony Hopkins, who voices the last member of a race of mechanical knights. Rebel Moon was initially intended to be a Star Wars installment before becoming part of its own shared universe with Snyder's Army of the Dead.

Rebel Moon Part 1 lands on Netflix on December 22nd, 2023. Rebel Moon Part 2 will follow soon after, streaming on Netflix on April 19th, 2024. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to add to your streaming queue.