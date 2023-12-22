Rebel Moon Part 2 trailer teases tons of action and a looming battle in the Zack Snyder Netflix sequel

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver has an action-packed, epic new trailer – and it teases a massive battle still to come.

The new trailer is available to watch on Netflix under Part Two's landing page. The footage shows Kora and her band of rebels gearing up for a huge battle with the Motherworld, defending the peaceful farming moon of Veldt and training the villagers for war. "Their nightmare is us fighting together to defend something we love," Kora says in the trailer. Ominously, a lot of ships arrive to the moon towards the end of the clip. It also looks like there might be some more flashbacks to Kora's past in the upcoming sequel, judging by her shorter hair in some moments.

Of course, Part One of the Zack Snyder sci-fi, titled A Child of Fire, has only just hit the streamer. You might be surprised, then, to learn that Part Two is right around the corner, arriving in April.

There's also a synopsis to get your teeth stuck into: "The rebels gear up for battle against the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge – and legends are made."

By the sounds of things, The Scargiver is going to be a war movie on a huge scale. "I remember Zack saying with the second movie that he wanted it to feel like Dunkirk ," Admiral Noble actor Ed Skrein told GamesRadar+ of the upcoming sequel. "So it's like, there's a space at the beginning, and then it's going off. And it's really, really going off. And, you know, Return of the King , Lord of the Rings vibes where it's like, 'Okay, we kind of know where they're going.' It's like, 'Alright, now let's just sit back, eat loads of popcorn, and watch it all kickoff.'"

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver arrives April 19, 2024. In the meantime, read what the cast and Snyder had to say on Part One through the link, and you can check out an update from Snyder on the future of his Army of the Dead universe, too. There's also the Rebel Moon Part One ending explained, if you're up to date on the movie.

