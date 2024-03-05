Rebel Moon star says she was "really affected" by negative reviews of the Netflix sci-fi movie

Rebel Moon star Sofia Boutella has addressed negative reviews of the Zack Snyder sci-fi movie.

Boutella played main character Kora in Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, which stands at a 21% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"I always thought that I was fully armed to take on those punches, and then I read the critics that came down on Rebel Moon and it really affected me," she told Vulture. "And I'm just gonna be honest about it. I feel like I'm carrying it for everybody that cared so much about this project, and that's what affected me. Not the way I look. If anything, I've been pretty lucky and people like my work in it, but the movie was criticized. It really affected me for all of those who put so much heart, tears, and sweat in this project. It's hard to see something being demolished to that extent. I'm proud to have been part of it, and if there is no more Rebel Moon, it will be a very important part of my life that I will defend forever."

Boutella will reprise her role in Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, which is arriving on Netflix this April 19. She'll also return in the extended director's cuts, which Snyder has said might hit Netflix on the same day – meaning you could have a six hour marathon of Rebel Moon.

"There are no characters that are left aside," Boutella told us last year of Part 2. "It goes really deeper with every single person. You get the backstory and then get to understand why they're where they are, and why they're who they are."

