An underrated Hugh Jackman movie that divided critics is climbing the Netflix rankings

Hugh Jackman’s 2011 movie Real Steel has been steadily climbing Netflix’s rankings since it was added to the streaming platform. The action film is currently sitting at number eight on its ranking of top 10 films on the platform in the US (via FlixPatrol).

The science fiction film directed by Stranger Things’ Shawn Levy stars Jackman as a former boxer whose sport has been replaced with robot competitors. Working with his son to build and train their own robot, the thrilling movie also stars Dakota Goyo, Evangeline Lilly, and Anthony Mackie.

Real Steel split critics and viewers when it was first released, with a conflicting Rotten Tomatoes score. While its review score is a reasonable 60%, fans have pushed the audience score up to 73%. There are also plenty of new reviews on RT as Netflix subscribers find the hidden gem years after its release.

The other movies currently dominating the Netflix top 10 include the original movies Best Christmas Ever and The Killer, as well as the recently added Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. On the TV side, the latest season of The Crown is dominating the streamer, but the new anime Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been steadily climbing too.

It seems Jackman is busy filming Deadpool 3 after he shared a cryptic post recently. He's making his return as Wolverine in the threequel, also helmed by Levy, as Deadpool makes his MCU debut in the new movie.