A sequel to bloody hide-and-seek horror-comedy Ready or Not is reportedly in the works from Insidious director

A sequel to 2019's bloody hide-and-seek horror Ready or Not is reportedly in the works.

According to a new report from The Insneider, Insidious director Adam Robitel is set to direct the sequel with star Samara Weaving set to return as Grace. No word yet as to whether Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy will return to pen the script.

Ready or Not, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, follows Grace as she is hunted down by her husband's family in a deadly game of hide-and-seek that takes place on their wedding night. The family has made some kind of messed up deal with the devil – and it's possible that, even though she got away and burned the entire house down, the second installment may delve more into this backstory.

Either way, it's a severely underrated pic (despite pulling in over $57 million at the global box office against a budget of 6 million) and I'm happy to see it get some more light.

The cast includes Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell, Melanie Scrofano, Kristian Bruun, Elyse Levesque, Nick Guadagni, and John Ralston. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett directed 2022's Scream as well as Scream VI under their Radio Silence production banner. Weaving played Laura Crane in Scream 6, and stars in the upcoming action-horror Azrael that just had its world premiere at the South by Southwest film festival.

Ready or Not 2 does not yet have a release date.