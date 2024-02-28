Reacher star Alan Ritchson was told the role of Thor in the MCU was his to lose, but he didn’t take it seriously

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the MCU, thanks to the actor’s iconic performance in the role. But it turns out that Reacher star Alan Ritchson was another frontrunner before he blew his audition for the God of Thunder.

Speaking to Men’s Health, the actor shared his experience of auditioning for 2011’s Thor. He said: "I didn’t take it seriously. I was like, 'They’ll throw me the part if I look like the guy; nobody really cares about acting.'" However, he revealed that after the audition, the casting team told him that it had actually been his to lose, but he hadn’t shown that he had "the craft".

Since landing Reacher, Ritchson has built up an impressive body of work with roles in Fast X and the upcoming The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. However, he’s got a superhero job on his mind, having recently shared his reaction to fan hopes he could be cast as the DCU’s Batman.

"The fact that people are interested in me playing Batman is a real honor and privilege," he told the Post Cred Podcast. "It's one of the first characters I fell in love with as a child: I still remember the big, long pistol coming out of Joker's pants as he goes to shoot down the Batplane."

He's been kept busy with Reacher too, which is almost finished shooting its third season. Before that, he’ll be starring alongside Henry Cavill in Guy Ritchie’s next movie, which looks wild from its first trailer.

