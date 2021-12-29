These Razer gaming keyboards have hit their historic lowest ever prices today

Razer has made some of the best gaming keyboards on the market, and right now you can pick up some of the brand's more coveted gaming keyboard models at their historic lowest ever prices today. In terms of what's been available in the after Christmas sales, these offers are hard to beat for any PC gamers looking to step their setup up a notch.

Particular attention in these gaming keyboard deals has to go to the fantastic Razer Huntsman Elite which is currently selling for only $129.99 (reduced from $200) for a full $70 off. This offer is significant because the previous lowest price was $160, which is a rate that the Razer Huntsman Elite has hovered at for the majority of the year. You're knocking a further $30 off to get one of the best Razer keyboards for even less.

Coming in at under the $100 mark, the Razer BlackWidow V3 positions itself as a fantastic all-rounder for just $89.99 (discounted from $140), also at its historic lowest ever price. We can personally vouch for the Razer BlackWidow V3, as it has been a part of our personal gaming setup for months and is an exceptional performer for both work and play.

For those interested in a more affordable Razer gaming keyboard, however, then the Razer Cynosa offers amazing value for only $34.99 (down from $60) for a discount of $25. This model has never been cheaper than this. While it lacks the feel and weight of a mechanical deck, you're still getting the company's stellar build quality and Chroma RGB lightning here at a very aggressive price point. You’ll find more information on these Razer gaming keyboard deals just below and more offers on Team Green gear, too.

