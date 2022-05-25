Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro review: "Stellar quality and outstanding wireless functionality"

Though its one of the pricier models offered by the brand, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro's wireless functionality, and stellar everyday use still easily make it one of the brand's best gaming keyboards you can buy.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro offers the line's tried-and-tested mechanical gaming keyboard performance with the brand's Hyperspeed technology. Offering three different ways to stay connected in-game, and sacrificing absolutely nothing to do it, this deck is not only one of the best wireless gaming keyboards you can get but one of the brand's best gaming keyboards overall even in 2022.

Priced at $229.99, the BlackWidow V3 Pro certainly isn't considered a cheap gaming keyboard, however, given its feature set, premium build quality, and versatility on offer, I think the asking price is more than justified here.

Design

(Image credit: Future)

There's something that distinctly screams 'Razer' about the BlackWidow V3 Pro - in everything from the sounds produced to the aggressive, angular styling. However, the V3 is certainly an iteration rather than an innovation, and this is apparent in its aesthetics overall. It's worth remembering that this line ushered in what was dubbed the 'world's first' mechanical gaming keyboard over 12 years ago.

So yes, little has changed in how this deck looks, however, I've been continuously pleased with the premium build quality offered by the aluminium frame and Razer's green (clicky and tactile) switches. Perhaps the most used feature on this the BlackWidow V3 Pro, and something that helps it stand out from the crowd, is the integration of the subtle media bar in the top right. Unlike some other keyboards, this one keeps things clean and distinct, with the nicest media wheel that I've ever used, coming with its own Chroma-enabled RGB light ring, too.

The BlackWidow V3 Pro is your standard full-size model, so you've got your expected function key row and numpad, too. If you're after a wireless gaming deck that keeps things a little more compact then you might need to look to the BlackWidow V3 Mini.

(Image credit: Future)

Features

The biggest feature of the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro has to be its wireless functionality. The deck utilizes the company's tried and true Hyperspeed technology which is now commonplace in everything from its gaming mice to headsets, too. You have three modes of connection, 2.4 GHz wireless (with the included dongle), Bluetooth, and USB-C (of which the cord is detachable) which is also used for charging.

Admittedly, the vast majority of my time spent with the BlackWidow V3 Pro over the past year has been with the model plugged directly into the rear I/O of my gaming PC. However, I can tell you from my testing that Bluetooth and wireless through the dongle work seamlessly as well. When going wireless for productivity, I tend to prefer to connect up via Bluetooth, to be able to switch between three different devices seamlessly.

Naturally, for a Razer keyboard, you've got your support for Razer Chroma software which can be tweaked endlessly in the Synapse 3 software. Specific lighting configurations can be set, and be game presets in supported titles are always nice to have as well. I cannot speak for how the brightness of the LEDs here compares to some other boards, but I can tell you that the lighting customization is certainly a nice touch to offset the black-on-black deck.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

Whether I'm wired in via USB C or connected wirelessly, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro delivers consistently great performance to where it is near impossible to tell the latency differences apart. Purely for the convenience, when I do cut the cord to use the deck on my Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, or want to use it in our test PC without having to re-threaded my wires around my desk, I prefer Bluetooth.

For the fastest and lowest latency connection, though, you'll want to be running the BlackWidow V3 Pro through the 2.4GHz dongle. While both connections are certainly stable, if you're intending to do any serious gaming when unplugged, the dongle is your best bet at minimizing any potential lag. In my experience with the keyboard, I found the differences between the connections to be negligible, however, if you're wanting a gaming keyboard for Esports titles and competitive gaming, always opt for the fastest things can be.

The simple ability to pull the cord out of the BlackWidow V3 Pro, flip a switch on the side, and have it paired up to whichever devices I need has become instrumental in my day-to-day. Of course, the functionality wouldn't mean much if the deck itself wasn't nice to type on, and fortunately, it is.

Whether I'm playing a game or working from home, the BlackWidow V3 Pro is just as enjoyable to use. If you've had your hands on mushier membranes and you've wanted to trade up to something tactile, you'll feel the difference immediately. There's something distinctly lightweight in the typing action of the deck, as I don't feel as though I'm having to apply more pressure than is necessary.

I've had almost a year of hands-on experience every single day with this gaming keyboard. I've become used to the responsive feedback that each keypress continues to offer me, and the sounds emitted from those green switches with every game I play and article I type up. It's far from the only gaming keyboard I've had my hands on in the nearly nine years I've been on the platform, but it does happen to be the best of the lot, too.

(Image credit: Razer)

Should you buy the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro?

My recommendation for the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is a fairly easy one. If you want a full-size mechanical gaming keyboard that offers you a stellar deck to type and game on while accommodating the likes of Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless then there's little more you can ask given the $220 MSRP. However, if wireless functionality in a fully-featured deck is something that you don't see yourself using with any regularity, then you may be better sticking with the standard Razer BlackWidow V3 model instead, as it is significantly cheaper at $140.

How we tested the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

I've used the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro every day for just shy of an entire year. During this time, I've played countless video games through it such as Cyberpunk 2077, Battlefield 2042, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Prey, and Max Payne 3. As well as being the keyboard that I use when working from home, I also conducted various typing tests through TypingTest.com, scoring a net speed of 57 WPM in their 2-minute benchmark as well as trying out the medium and harder settings.

You can find out more on exactly how we test gaming keyboards in our full GamesRadar Hardware Policy, where you can read up on how our verdicts are decided, too.

If your setup could use a spruce up, then our guides on the best gaming mice, best gaming desks, and best gaming monitors bring you all the latest and greatest options on the market.