Rayman is back and his fans couldn't be happier - even if it is just in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

By Hope Bellingham
published

Rayman fans hope that the appearance will "kickstart" a new career for him

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Rayman
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Rayman is heading to Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and fans are hoping this leads to a resurgence of the Ubisoft mascot's career. 

Earlier today during the Ubisoft Forward presentation, it was announced that Rayman will join Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in upcoming free DLC. One of three updates due to hit the game post launch, Mario + Rabbids creative director Davide Soliani was very excited to give fans a brief look at the upcoming DLC. 

All we saw in the brief trailer was the top of Rayman's head but this was enough to get fans raving about the the character's triumphant return. If you didn't know, we haven't actually seen Rayman in a mainline game since Rayman Legends in 2013. Despite the character basically being the face of Ubisoft (alongside other IPs such as Assassin's Creed and the Rabbids themselves) he's only appeared in mobile games over the past few years. 

Following the reveal of Rayman coming to Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, fans of the classic Ubisoft character have been coming out of the woodwork to celebrate Rayman's return, even if it is just in a Mario + Rabbids game. "I CANNOT PUT INTO WORDS HOW MUCH THIS MEANS TO THIS ACCOUNT. THE FANS. THE COMMUNITY. ITS NOT BEEN EASY. BUT WE DONE IT. THIS NIGHT BELONGS TO YOU. THANK YOU," the Twitter account @RaymanTogether (opens in new tab) said. 

Another player voiced their hopes for Rayman's official return following his Mario + Rabbids appearance: "Let this be the kickstart of Rayman's new career," the tweet (opens in new tab) read, "I trust the devs at Ubisoft." Finally, some fans just celebrated Rayman's return with a good ol' meme, one of which you can find below. 

See more

To find out what other games we can look forward to in the near future, take a look at our upcoming Switch games list. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  