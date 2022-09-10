Rayman is back and his fans couldn't be happier - even if it is just in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Rayman is heading to Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and fans are hoping this leads to a resurgence of the Ubisoft mascot's career.

Earlier today during the Ubisoft Forward presentation, it was announced that Rayman will join Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in upcoming free DLC . One of three updates due to hit the game post launch, Mario + Rabbids creative director Davide Soliani was very excited to give fans a brief look at the upcoming DLC.

All we saw in the brief trailer was the top of Rayman's head but this was enough to get fans raving about the the character's triumphant return. If you didn't know, we haven't actually seen Rayman in a mainline game since Rayman Legends in 2013. Despite the character basically being the face of Ubisoft (alongside other IPs such as Assassin's Creed and the Rabbids themselves) he's only appeared in mobile games over the past few years.

Following the reveal of Rayman coming to Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope , fans of the classic Ubisoft character have been coming out of the woodwork to celebrate Rayman's return, even if it is just in a Mario + Rabbids game. "I CANNOT PUT INTO WORDS HOW MUCH THIS MEANS TO THIS ACCOUNT. THE FANS. THE COMMUNITY. ITS NOT BEEN EASY. BUT WE DONE IT. THIS NIGHT BELONGS TO YOU. THANK YOU," the Twitter account @RaymanTogether (opens in new tab) said.

Another player voiced their hopes for Rayman's official return following his Mario + Rabbids appearance: "Let this be the kickstart of Rayman's new career," the tweet (opens in new tab) read, "I trust the devs at Ubisoft." Finally, some fans just celebrated Rayman's return with a good ol' meme, one of which you can find below.

BACK FROM THE GRAVE BABY#Rayman #UbisoftForward #MarioRabbids pic.twitter.com/byiD4vDBK3September 10, 2022 See more