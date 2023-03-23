The Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is proud to reveal the Ravenbound launch trailer ahead of its imminent release on March 30. The footage gives a new look at the open world, permadeath roguelite, before it finally hits Steam. Although if you want an advanced look, check out the demo as well.

Wishlist Ravenbound on Steam now (opens in new tab)

As we mentioned earlier, this is an open-world roguelite focused on character permadeath. As nothing more than a vessel in the service of imprisoned Gods, and bound to a raven, you'll sacrifice hero after hero, collecting their strength and achievements to become more powerful, one life at a time.

While the characters you control fall by the wayside one after the other, progression is permanent, as you choose upgrades and master combat. You'll need all the help you can get as well, to defeat increasingly challenging enemies while exploring deeper into the island of Ávalt. Because this is a game inspired by Scandinavian folklore that means battling creatures like Trolls, Draugr, Huldras, and more.

As a vessel of the raven, not only will you be able to take flight as a raven to explore, but the powers you'll gain each time you venture out come from the cards you can find and earn. By choosing a deck you'll be able to boost your power with anything from new armor and classes, magical weapons, and special relics that grant buffs and abilities. The real trick is picking the perfect hand to maximize the combination and interplays of abilities and gear you'll unlock over time.

To find out more, check out Ravenbound on Steam now (opens in new tab) and try the demo, or follow the game on Twitter for the latest updates (opens in new tab) ahead of release.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).