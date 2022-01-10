Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, and Ben Kingsley join Benedict Cumberbatch in Wes Anderson's new Netflix movie

Wes Anderson's next Roald Dahl adaptation has added three new actors to its cast – Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, and Ben Kingsley join Benedict Cumberbatch in the upcoming Netflix movie.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is a short story published in a collection of the same name in 1977. It follows the titular character, a wealthy man with a penchant for gambling who masters the art of seeing through playing cards to find out what's on the other side and predicting the future through meditation. Cumberbatch will play the title role , while Fiennes, Patel, and Kingsley's roles have yet to be confirmed.

Netflix acquired The Roald Dahl Story Company last year, giving the streamer access to all the author's works, and there's also a live-action musical based on Matilda and an animated series based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory from Taika Waititi, focused on the Oompa Loompas in the works.

Anderson previously directed an adaptation of Dahl's novel Fantastic Mr. Fox, which was released in 2009. The stop-motion animated movie features the voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray, and Willem Dafoe.

Fiennes has worked with Anderson before, playing the lead role in The Grand Budapest Hotel . He was last seen in The King's Man , while Patel recently starred in The Green Knight and Kingsley appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings .