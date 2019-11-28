Quick! Xbox One S All-Digital console deal with 3 games is a steal for just $149

It's never been a better time to buy an Xbox One. Not only are there hundreds of games available to play on the console, but it's also the cheapest it's ever been. Thanks to Black Friday, you can buy a 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital for just $149 at Walmart, complete with three free digital games. And these aren't just any games; they're some of the best console exclusives currently available.

First up is Sea of Thieves, the seafaring action adventure from Rare. Then there's Forza Horizon 3, which remains one of the best racing games around. Finally, the bundle also comes with Minecraft, which may not be an exclusive, but is one of the defining games of this generation. These all come pre-installed on the console.

All that puts this deal comfortably among the best offers on an Xbox we're likely to get before the Xbox One X Black Friday deals kick off properly tomorrow. It's also one of the most eye-catching Black Friday game deals around.

This cheap Xbox One deal definitely has good bang-for-buck; you're saving around $100 off the All-Digital's price tag, making it a cracking offer for those who want an entry-level introduction to the world of Xbox.

Cheap Xbox One deal

If sports are more your thing, there's a cheap Xbox One deal for you as well – you can get the All-Digital S console for $199 with NBA 2K20 instead if you'd prefer.

Not convinced by the All-Digital just yet? You can pick up a standard Xbox One S (with a disc drive in this case) and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for a mere $199 from Walmart.

Because the Xbox One S All-Digital and normal Xbox One S support HDR (High Dynamic Range) for superior color on-screen, they'll also look great on your TV. Want to upgrade your setup to make the most of this? Don't miss our guide to Black Friday TV deals. It'll get you set up with the best panels at the lowest prices.