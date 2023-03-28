Quentin Tarantino's life and career chronicled in "unforgettable" new graphic novel

By Will Salmon
published

Writer and artist Amazing Améziane is behind the new project, coming in October from Titan

Quentin Tarantino lounges at his desk with a smoking gun in hand, surrounded by film memorabilia
(Image credit: Titan Comics)

There are few bigger names in the movies than Quentin Tarantino. Now, the legendary director's eventful life is being brought to book in a new biography by writer, artist and manga teacher, Amazing Améziane.

Quentin By Tarantino is an original graphic novel, published by Titan, that explores the ups and downs of the director's career to date. Améziane takes a first person approach, putting us in the head of his subject as he works his way up from a humble video store in California, through his landmark success with Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, all the way up to his ninth and most recent feature, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

"Quentin Tarantino is arguably the last great celebrity director, a creator who's almost as recognisable as the hugely influential and iconic pop-culture moments that he's brought to movie screens over the past four decades," says Titan Comics' Duncan Baizley of the new book. "His movies are love letters to the genres, directors and stars, as well as the books and comics he grew up with. So, it seemed perfect that writer, artist and Tarantino aficionado, Amazing Améziane, should be the one to capture this singular career's stylistic shifts and evolution almost as QT himself would probably shoot it – with flair, wit and some damn unforgettable dialogue. I think Quentin would approve."

The full cover of Quentin By Tarantino. Tarantino lounges at his desk with a smoking gun.

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

Améziane's previous credits include drawing Dark Horse's bestselling biography of Muhammad Ali and Big Black: Stand at Attica! for BOOM! Studios. He is also a screenwriter.

The Movie Critic, Tarantino's tenth and seemingly final film, is set to start filming this fall, but he also plans to helm an eight episode TV series this year. Quentin By Tarantino is published by Titan Comics on October 17.

Tarantino's films are full of memorable moments. Here are 25 of our favourites.

Will Salmon
Will Salmon
Comics Editor

Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape – yes, really.