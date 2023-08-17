Quantum Error skirts October games rush with early November release date

TeamKill Media's upcoming sci-fi horror game Quantum Error has revealed a November 3 release date - just days after the October onslaught of new games ends.

TeamKill has released a brand new trailer for Quantum Error, which recently scrapped plans for a PS4 release because it would have required "too much downgrading." The trailer is comprised of almost four minutes of cinematics and gameplay showing the protagonist venture into dangerous environments crawling with even more dangerous foes to "save another life even though I could not save you."

The gameplay shows the player character explore environments both Earthly and otherworldly, sneak around dark areas, take on bad guys with big guns, small guns, and other weapons like hammers and axes, and ultimately try to stop some mysterious artefact from finding its way into the wrong hands. The trailer also shows a variety of genuinely unsettling creature designs, as well as a little bit of dismemberment of said creatures via shotgun.

Quantum Error was described by its developers as a "cosmic horror" game and "a Metal Gear style story in a Halo world with a Dead Space twist" in a 2021 GamesRadar+ interview, and it's been featured at a couple of our Future Games Shows. I've been intrigued by its blend of sci-fi scares, cinematic narrative, and shooter DNA since it was announced back in 2020, and I can't wait to see if it lives up to the hype when it hits PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in November.

In the meantime, here are all of the PS5 exclusives released and confirmed so far.