PUBG Taego map - everything we know about the new PUBG map

The upcoming PUBG Taego map will soon arrive in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on both PC and console. This is exciting news, especially for PUBG players who prefer playing on large battle royale maps. The PUBG Taego map, initially known by its code name ‘Tiger’, is the first 8x8 map added to the game since the release of the Miramar map.

Thanks to the teasers on the official PUBG YouTube channel, we already know a bit about the Taego map landscape, gameplay features, and the Taego map release date. On top of that, we’ll discuss some of the biggest PUBG player theories surrounding the Taego map update so far.

(Image credit: PUBG Corporation)

PUBG recently confirmed the Taego map release date in a short teaser video. If you play PUBG on the PC, you’ll be able to play the new map from July 7th onwards. For console players, the Taego map release date is on July 15th. This means that the Taego map release is part of the PUBG 12.2 update.

PUBG Taego map landscape and gameplay

(Image credit: PUBG Corporation)

Thanks to its large size, playing on the upcoming PUBG Taego map will likely feel similar to the battle royale combat on the PUBG Miramar map and PUBG Erangel map. Although every PUBG map update since Miramar featured smaller maps, Taego brings back the slower-paced experience from early PUBG. With a map this big, there’s less chance of getting killed right after landing. However, you also need to travel much further and it might be harder to score kills.

As its landscape is based on that of South Korea, the Taego map looks more similar to Erangel than Miramar (the latter of whom features a desert landscape). We can spot grass, trees, and urban areas in the few sneak peeks we get from the teasers. While Miramar is often described as a ‘sniper map’ because of the barren landscape, it seems that gameplay on Taego will be more similar to the mid-range combat on Erangel.

PUBG Taego map new features

(Image credit: PUBG Corporation)

We only got two very short teasers so far, but that’s enough to start theorizing about the new features we’ll find on the PUBG Taego map. It’s already confirmed that we can indeed expect new gameplay mechanics, but it’s still unclear what those mechanics will be. These are some of our best Taego theories:

Inverted blue zone . What’s up with the small blue zone in the teaser? It looks like the blue zone is expanding from the middle of an urban building. Perhaps it means that Taego will feature several smaller inverted blue zones. It seems unlikely that a single inverted blue zone would work well, as this wouldn’t slowly drive all players to one place while nearing endgame. The inverted blue zone might therefore be a replacement for red zones, or perhaps a part of the rumored gulag.

. What’s up with the small blue zone in the teaser? It looks like the blue zone is expanding from the middle of an urban building. Perhaps it means that Taego will feature several smaller inverted blue zones. It seems unlikely that a single inverted blue zone would work well, as this wouldn’t slowly drive all players to one place while nearing endgame. The inverted blue zone might therefore be a replacement for red zones, or perhaps a part of the rumored gulag. Gulag . Not exactly an unknown feature to those who frequent other battle royale games, but should we really expect the Gulag to be added in PUBG Taego? According to well-known PUBG dataminer PlayerIGN, the answer is yes. He recently tweeted that Gulags would be a new feature on the Taego map, along with a picture of a smaller island.

. Not exactly an unknown feature to those who frequent other battle royale games, but should we really expect the Gulag to be added in PUBG Taego? According to well-known PUBG dataminer PlayerIGN, the answer is yes. He recently tweeted that Gulags would be a new feature on the Taego map, along with a picture of a smaller island. Self-revive . There’s a very short teaser scene that looks like a player reviving herself. If it’s indeed not another player who initiated the revive, we might find a new type of revival item on the Taego map.

. There’s a very short teaser scene that looks like a player reviving herself. If it’s indeed not another player who initiated the revive, we might find a new type of revival item on the Taego map. Massive airdrops . We see a huge amount of loot crates being dropped in the teaser. Although it looks like this mass drop is done by a plane, we also get to see a Chinook helicopter in a different scene. Perhaps the plane will drop a large amount of loot boxes at the start of a game on Taego, and the Chinook will drop individual ones later on.

. We see a huge amount of loot crates being dropped in the teaser. Although it looks like this mass drop is done by a plane, we also get to see a Chinook helicopter in a different scene. Perhaps the plane will drop a large amount of loot boxes at the start of a game on Taego, and the Chinook will drop individual ones later on. A new landing mechanic. The plane catches fire in the teaser, which might be a sign that landing mechanics on Taego are changed. This one is a bit of a wild guess though.

PUBG Taego map new weapons and vehicles

(Image credit: PUBG Corporation)

Finally, we get a glimpse of at least two new weapons and one new vehicle in the teaser. As PUBG players were quick to figure out, the new vehicle looks like a Hyundai Pony Coupe, at the weapons are a 5.56 K2 assault rifle and a 5.56 MK12 DMR.

And that's everything we can expect from the PUBG Taego map based on the teasers and leaks. Let's see if we really find ourselves in a PUBG Gulag soon!