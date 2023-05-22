PSA: Your friends can now see how many hours you've put into Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for 10 days, and that means you can finally use your Switch to see how long you and your friends have played.

Admission: I'm a serial Switch profile stalker. I find it fascinating to see what my friends, family, and co-workers are playing, especially when it's something I'm not expecting. However, in the case of Tears of the Kingdom, the results aren't even the least bit surprising. Everyone's playing it, and a lot.

As Polygon's Kallie Plagge pointed out on Twitter, enough time has past since Tears of the Kingdom's launch that you can now see how much time you and all of your Switch friends have logged in Hyrule. For some context, until now the only information shared about Tears of the Kingdom playtime was when you began playing, but now you can actually see how much time you've spent playing the game.

Well, you can see a rough estimate - Nintendo rounds up or down, and if you haven't played enough for the system to start tracking, it'll just say you've played "for a little while" (for shame).

I know the majority of the "25 hours or more" I've spent with Tears of the Kingdom has been building stuff, though I've yet to check out the "infinite glider" glitch that's been making the rounds this week. Though I'm still pretty much at the beginning of the game, I can't wait to try my hand at the Tears of the Kingdom puzzle that's even managed to befuddle game developers.



Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was basically finished before its year-long delay, which is another big reason people are playing it so much.