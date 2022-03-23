PS5 VRR support will arrive "in the coming months"

PS5 will be getting VRR support very soon.

Sony is rolling out its next PS5 and PS4 update today that adds some fan-requested social features, UI enhancements and increased accessibility, including mono audio for headphones.

The announcement shared on the PlayStation blog also included information on the addition of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for PS5, which boosts the graphical quality of PS5 games. And we don't have too long to wait to see the results as Sony has said it's planning to release VRR on PS5 "in the coming months."

Describing how PS5 titles will benefit from VRR, Sony says, "On HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console's graphical output. This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing."

VRR allows the refresh rate to adjust in real-time, making gameplay in many PS5 titles feel "smoother" and look "crisper", with input lag also decreased.

VRR support can be implemented to current PS5 games using a patch, and the functionality could be included in future PS5 games at launch. You'll have the option to apply VRR to PS5 games that aren't supported by the feature, as it could enhance the quality of these titles too. How well any PS5 game performs using VRR will also depend on your TV.

We'll have to wait until closer to the release of VRR to find out which PS5 games will be patched to support the feature.

