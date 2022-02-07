This PS5 SSD deal gets you $72 off one of the fastest Gen 4.0 drives available

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering up to $72 off some stellar NVMe Gen 4.0 drives.

The Gigabyte Aorus 1TB NVMe SSD has returned to the lowest price that we can find, $139.99 (was $200). That's $60 off. This is a rate that we previously saw briefly in December, with the drive normally hanging around the $182 mark, so you're making an extra $42 saving here. This PS5 SSD deal is significant for the price because the Gigabyte Aorus 1TB Gen 4.0 SSD comes with its own full-body copper heat spreader, eliminating the need to go DIY at an extra rate.

Also of note is the PNY XLR8 NVMe 1TB SSD, which has dropped to just $157.99 (down from $230). While it has been cheaper once in the past, by $7 back in December 2021, this is still a fantastic PS5 SSD deal worth your attention. It can reach sequential read and write speeds of 7,500 and 6,850 MB/s respectively, for performance rivaling that of the best PS5 SSDs. Keep in mind, however, you will need to invest in a compatible heatsink for use in the console.

Should you be interested in more Gen 4.0 NVMe SSDs, then our best SSD for gaming guide has all you need. What's more, our guide on how to install an M.2 SSD in a PS5 is here to help if you don't know where to start with opening up your system.

Gigabyte Aorus NVme SSD | $200 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The Gigabyte Aorus NVMe Gen 4.0 SSD returns to the lowest price that we're able to verify today. The built-in heatsink and speeds of up to 5,600 MB/s make this model an ideal choice for your PS5 console at a stellar price.



PNY XLR8 Gen 4 SSD | $230 $157.99 at Amazon

Save $72 - While the PNY XLR8 has been a few dollars cheaper in the past, you're still getting a great deal on one of the fastest Gen 4.0 drives on the market. You will need to purchase a PS5 compliant heatsink in order to use this model in your system, however, but we think this is worth the investment for those sequential speeds alone.



