The best PS5 SSD is down to just $199.99 today

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering up the Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB model with a $75 discount today.

You can get your hands on the best PS5 SSD for just $199.99 (was $275). While this isn't quite the historic lowest-ever price we've witnessed on the Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB (that was $189.99 in February), this is only the second time that we've seen this Gen 4 drive at under the $200 mark. We've previously observed this PS5 SSD retailing for around the $210 range throughout much of 2022, so you're getting an extra $10 off here at the very least.

What's more, there's no need to invest in one of the best PS5 heatsinks to make use of the Seagate FireCuda 530 in your console either, as this model comes equipped with its own cooling solution. The thick all-over aluminum heat spreader keeps those core temperatures down with no need to go DIY here.

We gave this drive a near-perfect write-up in our Seagate FireCuda 530 review stating that it was a: "truly excellent drive" - so we're confident in recommending this model with the deep discount.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB w/ heatsink | $275 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - While this isn't quite the historic lowest-ever rate we've seen on the Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB, this is only the second time that we have found the drive available at under the $200 mark. Considering the sequential performance on display, and built-in heatsink, this is a stellar price on the best PS5 SSD you can get.



What makes the Seagate FireCuda 530 such a stellar PS5 SSD is the unparalleled sequential performance which pushes up into the 7,300 MB/s read mark. While some other Gen 4 NVMe drives can hit this target, few can excel passed the 7,000 MB/s figure, so you're getting some truly incredible speed for your money.

More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

Should you want to cast a wider net in your hunt for more PS5 SSD deals then our price comparison technology has you covered with the best rates on all our favorite models.

