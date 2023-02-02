PS5 sales more than double year on year

PS5 console sales have more than doubled between October and December 2022, when compared to the same three months the year prior.

Earlier today on February 2, Sony published its financial results (opens in new tab) for the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2022 (thanks, Gematsu (opens in new tab)). The data reveals that Sony shipped 7.1 million PS5 consoles between October and December 2022, which is more than double the 3.1 million consoles the company shipped in the same period in 2021.

Elsewhere in the financial results, the number of PS Plus subscribers is actually down year on year. Despite the launch of the revamped PS Plus service last year in 2022, with three tiers on offer and PS3 games available for streaming for the first time, total subscribers have dropped from 48 million in 2021 to 46.4 million in 2022.

This uptick in PS5 console sales, though, isn't a huge surprise given Sony's recent statements. In December 2022, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan announced that PS5 supply issues had been resolved, an issue which had been rolling on around the world since the new console launched in November 2020.

The PS5's supply issues are so vastly improved, that one Japanese retailer recently ended lottery-based purchases after two years. Nojima, which typically required potential customers to purchase a lottery ticket for the chance of buying a PS5, has now ended the system thanks to increased stock of the PS5 around the world. The remedied supply issues have been a long time coming for Sony's console, and the sales are showing for it.

