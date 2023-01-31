A Japanese retailer is ending its PS5 lottery now that supply issues are all-but resolved

A Japanese retailer will end a lottery system it's used to sell PS5 consoles since launch.

Earlier today on January 31, Nojima (opens in new tab) announced that it would be halting the lottery method used to sell PS5 consoles as of tomorrow, on February 1. The Japanese retailer has used this system to sell PS5s since the new-gen console launched in 2020, choosing those who enter with the hopes of purchasing the console completely at random.

【PS5本体 通常販売のお知らせ】2月1日よりノジマオンラインではPS5本体の抽選販売を終了し、通常販売に切り替えとさせていただきます。ノジマオンラインでPS5当選して遊んでるよ！という方は#PS5のここがすごい#PS5で絶対遊ぶべき1本でリツイートいただけるとありがたいです。 pic.twitter.com/0yLqw4m44BJanuary 31, 2023 See more

When the Japanese retailer opens its doors tomorrow on February 1, anyone will be able to purchase a PS5 console at will, without having to enter a lottery system. However, there are still Japanese retailers who use the lottery method for selling PS5s, with retailer GEO in particular continuing this trend, as it has done since the console first launched, just like Nojima.

If you're wondering why Nojima is easing off the lottery system after two years, look no further than Sony's supply chain. Last month in December 2022, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan announced in Japan that the PS5's supply issues had been resolved, a welcome end to supply problems that have plagued the new-gen console since it first launched.

Following that, a new PlayStation ad airing on January 30 notified potential customers that finding a PS5 would get a lot easier in 2023 than it had been in the years past. Whereas it previously wasn't known if Ryan's comments were limited to Japan's supply of PS5 consoles, now there's no doubt supply problems facing the console around the world have effectively been resolved.

