Sony says "finding a PS5 should become easier" in 2023

A new ad from Sony has revealed that it will "become easier" to find a PS5 now that we're in 2023.

As featured in a tweet sharing the latest ad, the official PlayStation account writes: "Finding a PS5 should become easier starting this year. Thanks for your patience." According to the tweet, this new TV spot has been released to "celebrate" the fact more people will be able to get their hands on the PS5 from this year onwards.

The advert doesn't feature anything too interesting in it, other than the fact it gives Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a firm "Fall 2023" release window . It does however feature references to Horizon Forbidden West , God of War Ragnarok , and other PlayStation IPs such as Ratchet and Clank and Returnal - most probably giving future PS5 owners a glimpse of the games they've got to look forward to playing, rather than teasing anything new from these titles.

Finding a PS5 should become easier starting this year. Thanks for your patience 💙New “Live From PS5” spot celebrates the moment: https://t.co/bwzIfN4FKf pic.twitter.com/ydouuWG6BLJanuary 30, 2023 See more

This isn't the only form of publicity PlayStation has rolled out this week, as shared by the PlayStation UK (opens in new tab) Twitter account, Sony has arranged for a giant Leviathan Axe from God of War Ragnarok to be displayed in the middle of London, right across from Big Ben. It's unclear exactly why this was pulled off now - especially considering the game was released back in November 2022 - but it's likely just another way to spread the news that PS5s will be more readily available now.

It's no secret that the PlayStation console has been difficult to get a hold of in the past. After it was released back in 2020, the PS5 was hard to come by due to a series of stock-related issues. Fast forward to 2022 though and PlayStation boss, Jim Ryan, says that the PS5 supply issues are "resolved" . Earlier this month PS5 sales also topped 30 million, closing in on a third of its lifetime goal .