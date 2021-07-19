PS5 restocks update - the online retailers we're watching carefully today

PS5 restock updates have, sadly, been few and far between wherever you are in the world, but these elusive consoles can be found as long as you're patient and keen-eyed. Take it from us, we managed to get one in the UK last week; it can be done.

On that note, Amazon - being the biggest online retailer in the world - is likely to be the best place to find a PS5 restock due to the company's many warehouses and efficient delivery options. We've listed a few other options below.

Most recently, a PS5 restock was available at Target in the US and Argos as well as Game in the UK. It's been rumoured that these UK-based retailers, not to mention Very, could have stock go live again soon. That means it's a good idea to keep an eye on them over the next few days.

What's more, certain retailers will have restocks at seemingly random times, so it's very important to have an eye on all the main online stores to ensure that you've got the best chance of finding one.

Wondering why the PS5 is still no more available than it was at launch for most people eight months after its release date? This is due to a semiconductor shortage where the manufacturer of these consoles has been hampered heavily due to the ongoing pandemic. Plus, there's little debate that the PS5 is the most powerful PlayStation console yet (a feat that's made particularly impressive by its native 4K resolution and ray-tracing capabilities), so it's been generating plenty of buzz. It's also fully backwards compatible with all but seven PS4 games, so you won't have to worry about hot-swapping between consoles once this big white behemoth is plugged in. These factors have contributed to absurd levels of demand.

Check for PS5 restock deals today

Of course, the graphical and performance prowess would all be for nothing without the best TV for PS5 making the most of 4K. Once that's done, you're going to need some of the best PS5 accessories and the best PS5 headset to bring the level of immersion to the next level.