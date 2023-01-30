PS5 gets first price drop since Sony cost increase

Sound the alarm! We have our very first PS5 price drop in the UK since Sony generously (insert sarcasm) decided to increase the cost of the console from £449.99 to £479.99 in August 2022. This saving directly applies to any BT customers with the telecommunications company knocking £10 off the typical MSRP.

Head over to the BT Store now to pick up a PS5 disc console for £469 (opens in new tab). While that's only a small discount of £10.99 in total to be had, it is refreshing to see the new-gen games machine come down in price for once. With Sony having now confirmed that " finding a PS5 should become easier " in 2023, we're hoping this markdown is the first of many we'll start to see.

Anyone that owns a BT account can claim a PS5 without the need for a unique code, something that was previously a requirement. This would include heading to the BT website (opens in new tab), logging in with your details, and then under MyBT you would find the 'Offer' section with a PS5 image and the ability to claim a code. Instead, all you need to do now is head to the BT Shop (opens in new tab), login, and make the purchase to walk away with a brand-new PS5. Simple. You'll also find various different PS5 prices and bundles offering everything from God of War Ragnarok to additional DualSense controllers to a Sony Pulse 3D headset.

Today's best PS5 deal

(opens in new tab) PlayStation 5 | £479.99 £469.00 at BT Shop (opens in new tab)

Save £10.99 - The BT Store has granted the first discount we've seen for a PS5 console since Sony increased the price in August 2022. Hopefully a sign of things to come.



(opens in new tab) PS5 + God of War Ragnarok + £20 ShopTo Gift Card | £539.85 at ShopTo (opens in new tab)

We also want to highlight this terrific God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle that not only comes with a copy of the game and the disc console but a nice £20 ShopTo gift card to spend on any game of your choice.



More of today's best PS5 deals