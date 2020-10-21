PS5 games are now available for pre-order on PS Store

Sony has started to roll out updates for the PlayStation Store, one of which will let you pre-order multiple games for the PS5.

According to comicbook.com , the update isn't available worldwide, but it does also feature a redesigned theme that matches the new bright-white PS5 console. There's also currently no options to see details like file size, screenshots, and gameplay videos available - but that's because it'd be impossible to have any of those for games that aren't out yet. As we previously reported , we've seen snippets of how the redesigned PS Store on the PSN website will look, but the main draw is that it seems a lot easier to navigate.



You won't be able to pre-load any of the PS5 games that you pre-order, so there's technically no point to pre-ordering them, save for the satisfaction of knowing you've got an upcoming PS5 game like Spider-Man: Miles Morales on deck when you finally get the console. The updated PS Store comes with a catch, though - PS3, PSP and PS Vita games will no longer be available.

Pre-ordering from the new PS Store means you'll be able to play the PS5 launch games on day one of receiving and setting up your console. That includes Spider-Man: Miles Morales , Assassin's Creed Valhalla , the Demon's Souls remake, Watch Dogs Legion, and more. You'll also be able to play a handful of PS4 games that have been optimized for next-gen, including Fortnite and Borderlands 3.

In short, if you're absolutely itching for a PS5 game, you can pre-order one right now if you've got the updated PS Store - but that's about all you can do with it.

Head to our PS5 pre-orders guide for a full list of retailers with stock.