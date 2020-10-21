PS5 games are now available for pre-order on PS Store

Sony has started to roll out updates for the PlayStation Store, one of which will let you pre-order multiple games for the PS5.
According to comicbook.com, the update isn't available worldwide, but it does also feature a redesigned theme that matches the new bright-white PS5 console. There's also currently no options to see details like file size, screenshots, and gameplay videos available - but that's because it'd be impossible to have any of those for games that aren't out yet. As we previously reported, we've seen snippets of how the redesigned PS Store on the PSN website will look, but the main draw is that it seems a lot easier to navigate.
You won't be able to pre-load any of the PS5 games that you pre-order, so there's technically no point to pre-ordering them, save for the satisfaction of knowing you've got an upcoming PS5 game like Spider-Man: Miles Morales on deck when you finally get the console. The updated PS Store comes with a catch, though - PS3, PSP and PS Vita games will no longer be available.
Pre-ordering from the new PS Store means you'll be able to play the PS5 launch games on day one of receiving and setting up your console. That includes Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the Demon's Souls remake, Watch Dogs Legion, and more. You'll also be able to play a handful of PS4 games that have been optimized for next-gen, including Fortnite and Borderlands 3.
In short, if you're absolutely itching for a PS5 game, you can pre-order one right now if you've got the updated PS Store - but that's about all you can do with it.
Head to our PS5 pre-orders guide for a full list of retailers with stock.