PS5 download speeds are way faster than PS4 according to early testing

It looks like PS5 download speeds are markedly faster than the last generation, which is great news for anybody who's tired of staring at progress bars instead of playing.

In its review of the new system, US Gamer busted out the stopwatch (figuratively speaking, they probably used their phone) to compare the download times of two games on both PS4 and PS5. Disgaea 5, which weighs in at a relatively modest 6.58GB, took 10 minutes and 42 seconds to download on PS4, and only 1 minute and 58 seconds to download on PS5. Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise, which is 36.6GB, took 58 minutes and 34 seconds on PS4 and only 7 minutes and 1 second on PS5.

In both cases, PS5 managed to bring down those games in less than a fifth of the time with otherwise identical network conditions (in this case, a wired connection with a fiber-optic ISP). How fast your downloads will actually go will depend on your own network conditions, but with such a huge difference observed here, there's a very good chance you'll see a similar improvement. Check out our PS5 review to learn more about what else the console improves.

Sony's talked a lot about how loading speeds are better this generation, but download speeds finally getting better could be an unsung hero as well. I always found it bizarre how much longer it took to download games onto my PS4 than my PC when they were both hooked straight into my router.

With those faster download speeds, you'll have to be careful not to fill up the PS5's 667GB of usable storage space just as quickly.