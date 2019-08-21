PS5 cooling patent suggests next-gen console won’t suffer from the PS4's noisy fan problem

It seems like there's a new PS5 leak every week these days, as unearthed patents and outed marketing emails paint a more detailed picture of Sony's next-gen console, including information about the PS5 specs, PS5 price, and how it'll stack up against Microsoft's 2020 equivalent, the Xbox Project Scarlett.

The latest patent leak has been discovered by LetsGoDigital, this time alongside an image that provides a more visual picture of the PS5, albeit one that ought to be taken with much scepticism. The patent, which was filed by Sony's technical director Yusuhiro Ootori in May earlier this year, is for an electronic cooling system made up of several ports and fans in the shape of a 'V', as seen below.

Breaking news: a new cooling patent was discovered for PS5!It looks like a smorgasbord of vents and heat fins arranged in a V Credit to Era and Letsgodigitalhttps://t.co/cFY3KDTjpr pic.twitter.com/ykzAMXL0omAugust 20, 2019

Given that the PS4's cooling system is notoriously noisy (standard versions of the console can become so loud that users have to wear noise-cancelling headphones just to hear any game audio), it makes sense that this is something Sony wants to address and fix with the PS5.

That said, there's no confirmation that this cooling patent is for the next-gen console itself and, if it is, there's talk that it only applies to the PS5's dev kit model; a.k.a. the non-commercial version that is sent out exclusively to developers currently working on titles for the platform.

In short, we can't verify that this has any bearing on the final design of the PS5 itself, but it's certainly plausible. Yusuhiro Ootori also happened to be the one who filed the patent for the design of the PS4, for example, so his name's appearance here also lends credibility to the idea that we're looking at the PS5's more advanced cooling system.

While Sony has had the PS5 confirmed already, it's likely we won't hear anything more from the company until next year, when a rumoured PlayStation Meeting is being prepared for early 2020. Otherwise, we'll be covering any new information about next-gen as it drops, so stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for more.

