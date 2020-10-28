PS5 box dimensions: The height, width, depth, and weight you want to find under the Christmas tree

The PS5 box dimensions are no surprise once you get a look at the new PlayStation 5. It's a huge, 10lb of machine, packed with new technology and featuring a bold design that wouldn't look out of place in a Black Mirror episode. So for whatever reasons you need to know, here are the PS5 box dimensions.

Height: 17 inches / 43 cm

17 inches / 43 cm Width: 18.5 inches / 47 cm

18.5 inches / 47 cm Depth: 7 inches / 18 cm

7 inches / 18 cm Weight: 14lb 8 ounces / 6.7 kg

If you're having trouble visualizing the size of the box from those numbers, here's a 30lb French Bulldog for scale.

(Image credit: Future)

Inside the box you'll find the console, a DualSense controller, a stand to support your PS5, an HDMI cable, a power lead, and a USB C to USB cable. The PS5 also comes pre-loaded with Astro's Playroom, a game that really showcases what the machine, and the DualSense, can do.

