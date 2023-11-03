Prison Break franchise set to expand as Hulu announces new crime drama set in the same world

Prison Break is coming back... again, according to The Hollywood Reporter – but it's bad news for Wentworth Miller fans. While Hulu is resurrecting the former FOX show following its controversial reboot in 2017, none of the beloved crime drama's cast will be returning.

Instead, the new outing will simply be "set in the same world" as fictional brothers Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and Michael Schofield (Miller), which – considering the flagship series was set in the real world – has us intrigued as to how it'll differentiate itself from other titles within the genre and connect to what's come before it.

Tasked with figuring all that out is Elgin James, who is best known for his work on popular Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans MC and has signed on as showrunner. James will write the script and serve as executive producer alongside Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein, Neal Moritz, and Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring. As THR points out, "the project comes from 20th Television, which produced the original and where James has an overall deal."

Also starring Robin Tunney, Amaury Nolasco, Peter Stomare, and The Walking Dead's Sarah Wayne Callies, Prison Break centers on Michael, a structural engineer who concocts an elaborate plan to get himself put inside the same prison as his falsely convicted brother, which he coincidentally helped design, and break him out. It ran between 2005 and 2008, before a feature-length TV film titled 'The Final Break' was released in 2009. Miller and co reprised their roles yet again for a fifth season eight years later.

