Power Rangers is getting the MCU treatment with a connected universe of movies and shows

Power Rangers is taking a leaf out of Marvel (and the Megazord’s) book – by combining various new movies and shows into one giant connected universe featuring the teenagers with attitude.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that End of the F**ing World creator Jonathan Entwhistle is overseeing new Power Rangers adventures across both big and small screens.

Hasbro-owned production company eOne is running the show and both film president Nick Meyer and global television president Michael Lombardo welcomed the move in a statement.

“Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property.”

It’s unclear – and admittedly unlikely – if there will be any follow-up to 2017’s criminally-underappreciated Power Rangers movie reboot, though it certainly can’t be ruled out with an MCU-style universe on the table.

Of course, Power Rangers crossovers are nothing new. Red Rangers have teamed up (and clashed) and the casts of several of the series have joined forces over the past few decades. This, though, feels like a step up in scope and scale.

It’s a smart move, too. Building up over years to Rita Repulsa or Ivan Ooze, as well as taking story arcs from the many, many offshoot series over the years, before combining them into an Avengers: Endgame-style movie is sure to entice fans, both new and old.

While a revival may still be some way off, it seems like it’s all systems go-go for a promising new generation of Power Rangers stories.