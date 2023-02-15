Rian Johnson’s Poker Face renewed for season 2 at Peacock

Peacock has renewed Rian Johnson's Poker Face for a second season.

The mystery-of-the-week series stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a gifted super sleuth who can always detect a lie. The star-studded cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chloe Sevigny, Lil Rel Howery, Judith Light, Benjamin Bratt, Nick Nolte, Tim Meadows, Jameela Jamil, Simon Helberg, Tim Blake Nelson, and Dascha Polanco.

The show, which follows the howdunnit format made popular by detective series Columbo, has a 99% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been widely praised by critics and viewers alike.

"Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams," said Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate."

Though Poker Face marks Johnson's first-ever original television series, the director/writer is known for his unique brand of mystery dramas, beginning with 2005's Brick – a hardboiled detective story starring Gordon-Levitt. 2019's Knives Out starred Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, a master detective investigating the death of the patriarch of a wealthy, albeit dysfunctional, family. Benoit Blanc returns in Glass Onion, this time solving a murder mystery on a billionaire's secluded island.

Poker Face is streaming exclusively on Peacock with new episodes dropping Thursdays through March 9.

