Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next Tera Raid Battle is all about Dragons

Tera Raid Battles were all the rage in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in 2022 and this year looks set to be no different.

According to popular Pokemon website Serebii.net, the latest Tera Raid event kicks off today, January 6. Your opponents this time around will be Hydreigon and Dragapult, and which of these you'll be taking on depends on what version of the game you own. Scarlet players will face Hydreigon, a Dark/Dragon pseudo-legendary introduced in Gen 5, while Violet players will battle with Dragapult, a Dragon/Ghost type and also a pseudo-legendary that was added to the Pokemon mix in Gen 8.

Serebii Update: We have full details of the new Tera Raid Battle event featuring Hydreigon & Dragapult, including the rewards, in our new event section @ https://t.co/Ptr0Fkc0kFJanuary 6, 2023 See more

Hydreigon and Dragapult will appear in four and five-star raids, so they won't pack quite as much of a punch as, say, the mighty Charizard. That being said, these Pokemon don't have a set Tera Type, meaning you'll have to alter your strategy depending on which of the game's 18 types your opponent happens to be.

The event runs until January 8, so don't wait around if you fancy adding them to your collection or grabbing some nifty rewards, including Tera Shards, which allow you to change your Pokémon's Tera type as well as Exp. Candy, Bottle Caps and Ability Capsules.

Pokemon Scarlet &nd Violet's last Tera Raid event saw players go head to head with Cinderace and wrapped up just days ago on January 1. If you missed your chance to battle this Pokemon, don't worry, as it'll be popping up in raids again from January 13 to 15.

