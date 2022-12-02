How to find and beat the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Charizard Tera Raid

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Charizard Tera Raid against the Seven-Star Dragon Tera-type is best fought with a powerful Azumarill of at least level 90. The limited-time Charizard Raid is available on select dates in December, so players will need to ensure that they're ready before they can beat the classic starter evolution. We'll show you how to beat the Charizard Raid boss and catch it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet below, as well as how you can play the raid itself.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Charizard Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available at the following dates and times:

December 1 , 00:00 GMT/19:00 EST to December 4 , 23:59 GMT/18:59 EST

, 00:00 GMT/19:00 EST to , 23:59 GMT/18:59 EST December 15, 00:00 GMT/19:00 EST to December 18, 23:59 GMT/18:59 EST

To face it, players will have had to have unlocked six-star Raids within their respective games. This requires all the following steps:

Complete the main plot and see the end credits Battle all Gym Leaders again as part of the inspection Win the Academy Ace Tournament Host and win 15 separate 5-star Raids

Once you've done that, you'll be eligible for Six-Star Raids - as well as the new, special Seven-Star Raid with Charizard. To find it, you'll need to have made sure your internet connection allows you to connect to the update, then you need to find Black Raid Crystals in the overworld, marked on the map with the symbol for the Dragon Tera Type (these are randomly spawning). Once you find one, you can battle Charizard!

How to beat the Charizard Tera Raid

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Dragon-Type Charizard is enormously powerful - you'll need Pokemon of level 100, and even then it's going to be difficult. We recommend using our guide for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Azumarill Raid build, as Azumarill's Fairy attacks are devastating against Dragons, and its Water typing makes it resilient to any Fire attacks Charizard throws at you. Failing that, Dachsbun has been a popular option, and there's always the generally powerful Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Iron Hands Raid build here!

Once you beat it, you'll be given the usual chance to catch the Charizard! However, keep in mind that this is a one-time thing - you can fight Charizard multiple times and help your friends beat it, but each player can only catch one of them. Sorry, dragon-lovers.