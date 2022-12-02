The best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Azumarill raid build is based around the overpowered Belly Drum move along with its excellent Huge Power ability. Azumarill has quickly become one of the best tera raid builds in the game, a viable alternative to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Iron Hands Raid build that's been making the rounds. Both of them use Belly Drum as the main attack, though whereas Iron Hands specialises in Fighting and Electric type attacks, Azumarill utilises Water and Fairy moves. We'll go through how to make the best Pokemon Violet and Scarlet Azumarill raid build below, including how to teach it the special Belly Drum attack.

Best Azumarill raid build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The best raid build for Azumarill in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet usually focuses on giving it the following qualities:

Level: 100

100 Technique: Belly Drum (learned via Mirror Herb)

Belly Drum (learned via Mirror Herb) Technique: Liquidation (learned via TM)

Liquidation (learned via TM) Technique: Rough Play (learned via levelling)

Rough Play (learned via levelling) Ability: Huge Power (either catch it with this, or change it via Ability Capsule)

Huge Power (either catch it with this, or change it via Ability Capsule) Nature: Adamant (changed via Adamant Mint)

Adamant (changed via Adamant Mint) EV Training: HP/Attack (via Vitamins and Feathers)

HP/Attack (via Vitamins and Feathers) IV Training: HP/Attack (via Hyper Training with Bottle Caps at Montenevera)

HP/Attack (via Hyper Training with Bottle Caps at Montenevera) Held Item: Shell Bell (purchased from Delibird Presents at Levincia)

The focus here is on maximising offensive power for attack-type moves, while also boosting HP to negate the damage taken from Belly Drum, which halves health to maximise attack stats. You'll also notice that we've only given three suggested moves for Azumarill to learn - that's because the fourth one can be the player's choice, and probably chosen depending on what opponent you're going up against.

How to use the Azumarill Raid build

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you have Azumarill set up, your approach should be the following in Raid Battles based around Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera types and Terastallizing:

Use Belly Drum to maximise attack and cut health in half. If the enemy has a type advantage, use a Cheer to heal. If not, use an Attack-based technique. Continue attacking or healing as needed until the enemy negates your stat changes. Heal up with Cheers and repeat the process from step one.

It's a basic, but effective process, as the raw power of Azumarill built in this way can eliminate half the health bar of a Five-Star Raid boss in one attack. Just make sure that you're always healthy before using the Belly Drum move.

How to teach Azumarill Belly Drum with Mirror Herb

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To teach Azumarill Belly Drum is a slightly complex process, involving a secret use of the Mirror Herb item that the game doesn't tell you it's capable of. We'll explain how it works below.

Go to Cascarrafa City and its branch of Delibird Presents. Purchase a Mirror Herb for $30,000. Equip the Mirror Herb to the Azumarill you want to learn Belly Drum. Catch or evolve a Hariyama (these large Fighting-type Pokemon appear all over North Paldea, but we had the best luck in North Province, Area Three). At Level 26, Hariyama will learn Belly Drum. Make Hariyama forget ALL moves except Belly Drum. Make Azumarill forget one move, so it only knows three. Put all your other Pokemon in Boxes so you just have Hariyama and Azumarill in your party. Throw a Picnic! Then simply wait for several minutes while watching Hariyama and Azumarill ambling about the picnic table. Check Azumarill's moveset. It should have learned the Belly Drum technique somewhere along the way in its empty move slot.

It sounds odd, but this is because the secret effect of the Mirror Herb is to allow Pokemon to copy certain moves off OTHER Pokemon - but only once. By setting it up like this, you guarantee that Azumarill can learn Belly Drum and become a powerhouse Pokemon, especially if you're playing Scarlet and don't have the chance to add Iron Hands to your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex.