Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's next 7-Star Tera Raid Battle brings Cinderace to Paldea

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's next big Tera Raid event will see the return of Cinderace.

The first seven-star Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has just finished, and many players are undoubtedly still recovering from their encounter with the mighty Charizard. But there's not much time to rest and recuperate as the next raid has just been announced, and it's less than two weeks away.

As revealed by Serebii, the second seven-star Tera battle will pit players against Cinderace. An evolution of Scorbunny - a fire type and one of the starter Pokemon in Sword and Shield – Cinderace isn't native to Paldea, so fans won't want to miss the opportunity to add it to their collection. That will be easier said than done, though, as it's got Fighting as its Tera Type and, like Charizard, will be a force to be reckoned with, even for Pokemon pros.

Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been announced. Battle againstFighting Tera Type Cinderace.Runs from December 30th through January 1st and January 13th through January 15thhttps://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/83jem7CYqwDecember 19, 2022 See more

If you think you're up to the challenge, the Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event runs from December 30, 2022, to January 1, 2023, and again from January 13 to 15. It's also worth noting that this powerful foe possesses 'Mightiest Mark', meaning it can only be caught once per save file.

But that's not all the action Game Freak has in store for the festive season. The next five-star Tera Raid, which takes place December 23 to 25, lets you take on Delibirds with various Tera Types. Taking them down will net you plenty of rewards, including precious Tera Shards.

In other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet news, the current speedrunning champion beat the game in less than five and a half hours, thanks in large part to a flamingo.

Catch 'em all with our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex list.