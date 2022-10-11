Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next gym leader could be a Magnemite-loving streamer

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be revealing its Paldean Gym Leader tomorrow, and it looks like they're a streamer who likes Magnemite.

As teased on the official Pokemon Twitter account (opens in new tab), we can expect more information on the upcoming gen nine game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet before the week is over. Although the English language Twitter account says general news is coming tomorrow, the Japanese account (opens in new tab) has revealed that the news will be presented by the Paldean Gym Leader in a special broadcast.

According to the tweet's caption (translated via DeepL) the Paldea Region Gym Leader "and popular video streamer" will be present in tomorrow's video. The teaser image also shared in the tweet also gives off the idea that this Gym Leader is either themed around or is just a big fan of the Electric/Steel-type Pokemon Magnemite - as the character's silhouette seems to feature the Pokemon in its design.

As one Twitter user (opens in new tab) has pointed out, it's possible that this Gym Leader could be connected to the previously revealed Magnemite-looking area which made a brief appearance on the Paldea map in a previous trailer. But we'll have to keep guessing until we know for sure tomorrow. To see the reveal in real-time head over to the official Pokemon YouTube channel (opens in new tab) tomorrow October 12 at 6AM PDT / 9AM EST / 2PM BST.

If you've been keeping up with all things Pokemon lately, you'll already know that it wasn't too long ago that we got our last Pokemon Scarlet and Violet update. Last week, we got a new trailer for the upcoming game containing 14 minutes of new content. In this trailer, we learned about a new evolution of the normal/psychic type Pokemon Girafarig called Farigiraf , as well as the new picnic feature being introduced in the game.

A week or so before this, we also randomly got introduced to Diglett's slimy cousin Wiglett - the water-type Pokemon that isn't actually related to Diglett at all. Shortly before this, we also found out about Grafaiai , a brand new Pokemon that will be introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.