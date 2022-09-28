Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reveals Wiglett

A new Pokemon coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet appears to have been revealed.

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company released a 'showcase' from the Pokemon World Ecological Society (opens in new tab) (via Serebii (opens in new tab)), showing some of the new and returning members of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex in the wild. Among those creatures that we've seen before, however, was a previously-unseen creature that bears a striking resemblance to Diglett.

While regional variants of pre-existing Pokemon have been around for several generations, however, Diglett and its evolution Dugtrio are expected to appear in their original form. What's more, this white alternative seems to live by the sea - an unlikely habitat for a ground-type Pokemon.

As the showcase went on, The Pokemon Company appeared to reveal that this was an entirely new creature. That information lines up with leaks suggesting that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would feature a 'fake' alternative to Diglett in an example of convergent evolution. This noodly 'mon appears to be based on the garden eel - small aquatic animals that keep much of their bodies hidden in burrows under the sea floor but leave their heads visible.

Right at the end of the trailer, The Pokemon Company revealed that the new creature was called Wiglett. That implies that it's an evolved, marine alternative to Dugtrio, but if the recent reveal of fellow new arrival Grafaiai is anything to go by, we'll likely learn more over the course of the day. It's pretty fair to assume, however, that we'll be seeing a water-typing revealed once we learn more about the new arrival.

