Pokemon fan demonstrates how Wiglett came to be using biology

Pokemon's weird new creature, Wiglett, has sort of given players a brief biology lesson.

Yesterday on September 28, The Pokemon Company quietly unveiled Wiglett, a new creature that bore distinct similarities to Diglett, for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Now, one Pokemon player has broken down Wiglett's evolutionary pathway through life via the graph just below, comparing it against other 'mons.

Simply put then, Wiglett isn't actually a new regional form of a Diglett, as many fans no doubt first thought it might be. Instead, Diglett and Wiglett evolved from different ancestors, but similar paths of evolution resulted in their similar appearances, which it's what sort of caught players off guard here.

If this was a new regional form of Diglett, it'd look a fair bit different from the creature we're used to. The left half of the graph above shows how Meowth started off life, before becoming warped and shaped by its environments and the people it lived around to become Alolan and Galarian Meowth.

Well, this sure was an unusual biology lesson for Pokemon players. Who ever knew such detailed thought and processes went into the design of the creatures we see out and about in Paldea, Galar, Alola, and other regions? Here's hoping there's a few other abnormal discoveries like Wiglett to be made in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, when the two games debut on Nintendo Switch later this year on November 18.

